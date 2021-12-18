Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban

12/18/2021 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the winter ski resort of Val d'Isere

PARIS (Reuters) - France will compensate ski resorts hit by the ban on British tourists and will try to steer more French tourists to the mountains to make up for lost earnings, the tourism minister said on Saturday.

Under new rules taking effect on Saturday, meant to protect from importing the Omicron COVID-19 variant, holiday travel from Britain is not allowed and only French nationals and their partners, as well as foreigners with a permanent residence in France, can enter the country from the UK.

Tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM TV that British tourists accounted for about 15% of French ski resort customers overall, but the percentage was much higher in some resorts such as Val d'Isere, Courchevel and Meribel.

"Last year the government has provided 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) of support for the sector and we will continue to stand by the industry," Lemoyne said, without specifying what measures could be implemented.

He added that because of a new lockdown in the Netherlands, Dutch tourists, who account for about 5% of the customers in French ski resorts, may also be more scarce this season.

The ban on British tourists was announced on Thursday, just two days before the start of the holiday season.

Asked whether the French government had plans to ban tourists from countries other than Britain, Lemoyne said this would depend on the health situation in those countries.

"Sometimes countries go to code red (in the government's alert scale), sometimes they go back to other colours. We recommend that travelers check the foreign ministry website," he said.

Lemoyne added that French citizens would always have the right to return from any country, no matter how intense the epidemic there, but would have to submit to stricter testing and quarantine rules.

"The right to return is sacred," he said.

($1 = 0.8898 euros)

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pFrance to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban
RE
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver tuesday speech on omicron variant as covid cases rise - nbc news
RE
02:10pOmicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
RE
02:08pNetherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown
RE
01:54pUK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
RE
01:54pTurkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model
RE
01:50pCABEI supports event for young entrepreneurs in Argentina
PU
01:50pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN : CABEI supports specialized medical care for Nicaraguan children
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

HOT NEWS