Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, defence minister says

10/15/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Defence Minister Lambrecht meets her French counterpart Lecornu in Berlin

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has backed a proposal to train a large number of Ukrainian soldiers in the country, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told newspaper Le Parisien on Saturday.

"The president... has approved a training plan that will allow up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be welcomed in France," he said.

"They will be assigned to our units for several weeks," he said, adding that military training for the use of Caesar howitzers had previously been offered to Ukrainian soldiers.

"But now it's a change of scale," Lecornu said.

The minister said France had delivered 18 Caesar howitzers so far to Ukraine and that talks were going on to send six more. On top of these, France is also weighing the delivery of ground-to-ground missiles, Lecornu said.

He also pledged that France would provide Crotale short-range anti-air missiles, which are used to intercept low-flying missiles and aircraft.

"The number (of Crotales) is being determined with the Ukrainians, but it will be significant to allow them to defend their sky," Lecornu said.

The aim is to complete the shipment of Crotales "within two months," Lecornu said, taking into account the necessary training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Macron said on Wednesday France will deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, in particular to help Ukraine protest itself from drone and missile attacks.

Paris has previously supplied Mistral shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine's defence ministry posted a video on social media earlier this week aimed at giving France a gentle nudge to "win our hearts" through weapon supplies after repeated criticism that Paris has not been doing enough.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by William Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:09pFrance to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, defence minister says
RE
03:58pWest Bank violence in focus as Israeli election nears
RE
03:45pBOJ's Wakatabe says yen's recent fluctuations too rapid, one-sided
RE
03:27pZelenskiy: Ukraine troops hold key town, Russia firing more missiles
RE
03:26pIMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'
RE
03:17pZambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China's team
RE
03:00pIMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'
RE
03:00pImf spokesperson: imf staff, egypt have held very productive in…
RE
02:59pImf spokesperson: implementation of egypt’ comprehensive structu…
RE
02:58pImf spokesperson: monetary and exchange rate policies would anch…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
2CHARBONE HYDROGEN Announces the Termination of the Term Sheet With GAUS..
3Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
4How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS