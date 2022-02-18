France unemployment hits 13-year low in boost for Macron

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - France's unemployment rate fell in
the final quarter of last year to the lowest level since 2008,
data showed on Friday, boosting Emmanuel Macron's economic
credentials less than two months before a presidential election.
The unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from 8.0% in the previous
three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. A Reuters poll
of eight economists had on average forecast 7.8%.
It was the lowest level of unemployment since the third
quarter of 2008, with the exception of an anomalous
unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic because
jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.
Stubbornly high unemployment has long been the bane of
previous French presidents, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire
called the drop in the fourth quarter a "great victory against
resignation and fatalism".
"With Emmanuel Macron we tried something different, we
reformed the labour market, we supported apprenticeships, we cut
taxes and overhauled the tax system, now the results are there,"
Le Maire said on RTL radio.
The drop put the rate within reach of a campaign promise
Macron made in 2017 to cut unemployment to 7% by the end of his
term.
Widely expected to seek second five-year term in an election
in April, Macron is heading into the vote with one of the
strongest economic track records in generations for an incumbent
president.
With growth last year of 7%, the European Union's
second-biggest economy expanded the fastest in more than five
decades in 2021, boosting the labour market as firms struggled
to keep up with a recovery in client demand.
Beyond the headline decrease in joblessness, INSEE's
quarterly employment report also had good news for youth
employment, which was the lowest since 1981 at 15.9% and down
sharply from 24.7% when Macron took office in 2017.
However, the employment rate, the share of the workforce in
work, dipped slightly to 73.3% although it still remained close
to its highest level in decades as well.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sam Holmes and John
Stonestreet)