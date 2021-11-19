France unemployment marginally higher in third quarter

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - France's unemployment rate ticked
marginally higher in the third quarter but remained at levels
seen before the COVID-19 crisis, according to official data
published on Friday.
The unemployment rate edged up to 8.1% in the third quarter
- the same rate seen at the end of 2019 - up from 8.0% in the
previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate
of 7.8% for the third quarter.
As the French economy rebounds from the pandemic, a shortage
of labour has emerged in some sectors as firms struggle to meet
booming consumer demand.
However, the unemployment rate has not fallen in sync since
there are also more people looking for work as people who sat on
the sidelines during the crisis return to the labour market.
As consumer spending has bounced back following a mass
vaccination campaign, the French government has raised its
growth forecast several times this year and is currently
expecting growth of 6.25%.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Himani Sarkar and Philippa Fletcher)