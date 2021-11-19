Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France unemployment marginally higher in third quarter

11/19/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Job seekers wait to speak with staff at a National Agency for Employment (Pole Emploi) office in Aubervilliers

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - France's unemployment rate ticked marginally higher in the third quarter but remained at levels seen before the COVID-19 crisis, according to official data published on Friday.

The unemployment rate edged up to 8.1% in the third quarter - the same rate seen at the end of 2019 - up from 8.0% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 7.8% for the third quarter.

As the French economy rebounds from the pandemic, a shortage of labour has emerged in some sectors as firms struggle to meet booming consumer demand.

However, the unemployment rate has not fallen in sync since there are also more people looking for work as people who sat on the sidelines during the crisis return to the labour market.

As consumer spending has bounced back following a mass vaccination campaign, the French government has raised its growth forecast several times this year and is currently expecting growth of 6.25%. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aOil rises as investors look past possible reserve releases
RE
02:13aNationwide profit more than doubles on UK economic rebound
RE
02:13aIMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion
RE
02:12aS.Africa's Tiger Brands profit hit by civil unrest, product recall
RE
02:12aUK RETAIL SALES RISE BY 0.8% IN OCTOBER : Ons
RE
02:10aFrance unemployment marginally higher in third quarter
RE
02:10aSouth African rand recovers after Turkey-linked slump
RE
02:09aIndian farmers' protests against agricultural laws
RE
02:06aHouse delays vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill to after hours-long speech
RE
02:01aRussian retailer X5 moves into financial services with X5 Bank launch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Annou..
3Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides
4Fed policymakers start penciling in earlier U.S. rate hikes
5Magseis Fairfield awarded a 4D OBN contract in the GoM

HOT NEWS