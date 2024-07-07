STORY: France voted on Sunday (July 7) in a parliamentary run-off election that will reconfigure the political landscape.

Opinion polls are forecasting that the far-right National Rally, or RN, will win the most votes - but will also likely fall short of a majority.

At a polling station in Paris, voter Claudine Pottier said the situation has made her ashamed to be French.

"... because the country is becoming... People can't stand each other, it's everyone for himself, it's total egoism, that's what I have to say. I prefer to be my age than to be 25 or 30 years old today."

:: June 30, 2024

Marine Le Pen's RN scored historic gains to win last Sunday's (June 30) first-round vote.

It has long been a pariah for many due to its history of racism and antisemitism.

However, it has increased its support on the back of voter anger at President Emmanuel Macron, straitened household budgets and immigration concerns.

Over the past week, centrist and leftist parties have joined forces in a bid to forge an anti-RN barricade.

Much will depend on the extent to which voters heed their calls to block the far-right from power.

If the RN falls short of a majority, as polls are suggesting, it will still likely become the dominant player in a chaotic hung parliament, denting Macron's authority and making France difficult to govern.

Such an outcome would risk policy paralysis until Macron's presidency ends in 2027, when Le Pen is expected to launch her fourth bid for France's top job.

If the nationalist, eurosceptic party does win a majority it would usher in France's first far-right government since World War Two.

Shockwaves would likely reverberate through the European Union at a time when populist parties are strengthening across the continent.

Le Pen and her 28-year-old protege Jordan Bardella believe reaching the 289-seat majority would allow them to claim the prime minister's job, and drag France sharply to the right.