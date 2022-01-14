Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France welcomes back British tourists after COVID-19 curbs eased

01/14/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Eurostar London-Paris arrives at Gare du Nord train station in Paris after France eased travelling restrictions

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Friday welcomed back its first British tourists after a partial travel ban, introduced over COVID-19 concerns, was lifted.

One traveller, who gave his name as Warwick, arrived at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Friday aboard a Eurostar service from London. He said he had previously had to cancel a skiing trip to France when the restrictions were introduced.

"It opened yesterday, I booked my Eurostar ticket yesterday, and I have packed my bags, and I am here to get down to the mountains and enjoy myself with my friends," he said as he disembarked the train.

The French government imposed the restrictions on travel from Britain in December, concerned about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which at the time had yet to reach France on a large scale.

Under those restrictions, people needed a "compelling reason" to travel to France, making the trip impossible for leisure and most business travellers.

That restriction was lifted as of Friday, provided the traveller can prove they have a COVID-19 vaccination. The demand for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place.

The restrictions caused pain for French ski resorts, which are in the middle of their season. British holidaymakers are among their best customers.

Eurostar is running two trains a day between Paris and London. The company said that would go up to 9 trains or more per day from Feb. 11, when British school holidays start.

"We're glad about the easing of the travel restrictions, which will allow our customers to move more freely between the United Kingdom and France," Eurostar said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noemie Olive and Antony Paone; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:48a'BE AFRAID' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack as Russia moves more troops
RE
08:45aBrazil poll shows Lula gaining over Bolsonaro, third candidate 'embryonic'
RE
08:44aBlackrock says targeting the repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares during 2022 - conf call
RE
08:42aEMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot
RE
08:40aFTSE Falls, Sterling Seen in Stable Range Vs Dollar in 2022
DJ
08:39aKazakhstan's bitcoin 'paradise' may be losing its lustre
RE
08:39aOffice Depot parent delays spin-off after new offer for consumer business
RE
08:37aU.S. retail sales plunge in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks set for worst week since November on hawkish Fed commen..
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
4Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
5Futures slip after mixed results from big banks

HOT NEWS