Franchise Direct : Publishes Its 2021 Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking and Report

The 2021 Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking is up. Each year, since 2009, Franchise Direct has published its Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking, a snapshot of how a number of the most successful franchises in the world fared in the past year compared to the year before. It’s one of the most well-known franchise rankings, having frequently been cited by industry professionals.

This year, we dropped the restriction requiring franchises to be operating in at least two countries for inclusion. That allowed a number of new franchises to join the party. All told, the dropping of the two countries or more provision nearly doubled the pool of candidates, making this the most competitive Top 100 ranking yet.

Overall, though 2020 was a tumultuous business year, it appears many franchises were able to persevere through the impacts of COVID-19. However, it should be noted: Because the evaluation period includes the latter part of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, not all COVID impacts are reflected.

For the franchises at the top, though, how they weathered the COVID storm played a major factor in their success.

In addition to the ranking, the Top 100 reveal is accompanied by the Top 100 Franchises Report, designed to catch readers up on the previous year in franchising. This year, adjusting and adapting is the theme. What were the factors that allowed certain franchises to mitigate coronavirus-related losses?

The report is rounded out with an international franchise market spotlight on New Zealand. The Oceanian nation has been dubbed the “most franchised country in the world” per capita by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

For reference, you can visit the Top 100 Global Franchises page for links to the rankings and reports for all years.

