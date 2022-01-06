Franciosi Consulting Reviewing the Use of Psilocybin for Treating Depression, Anxiety and Addiction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi has been reviewing the science and history of psychedelic drugs for treating depression, anxiety and addiction. Psilocybin is the most intriguing of the psychedelics. It works through an active metabolite called psilocin, which can cross the blood–brain barrier and binds serotonin receptors. Studies of psilocybin show potentially positive clinical benefits with minimal safety concerns. Lui Franciosi states, “This drug has been suggested to have effects on treatment-resistant depression, suicide prevention, and substance use disorders; and it is helping change how all hallucinogens are being viewed within the clinical community.” The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated psilocybin as a “breakthrough therapy” for hard-to-treat depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. This status is normally given to drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. This review of the psilocybin literature for various mental health disorders including smoking cessation will provide a better sense of its long-term therapeutic effects and safety profile.



About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO. He is currently also an Adjunct Professor at The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University in areas of pharmacology and gerontology, respectively.

