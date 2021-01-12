Log in
Frank & Eileen : Achieves B Corp Certification, Pledges $10 Million to Support Female Leaders of Tomorrow

01/12/2021 | 06:31am EST
Joins ranks of top-scoring U.S. apparel brands in the B Corp community

Los Angeles-based shirting pioneer Frank & Eileen announced today it has earned B Corp certification from the non-profit B Lab with a top-ranking impact score of 97.5. Following a rigorous and holistic certification process, the company received the second-highest score among globally recognized U.S. apparel brands, trailing only Patagonia, and the highest score of any woman-owned U.S. apparel brand.

Famous for its perfect Italian-milled button-up shirts worn by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Kamala Harris, and Angelina Jolie, Frank & Eileen is a certified woman-owned and women-led company founded and bootstrapped by former engineer Audrey McLoghlin. The B Corp certification affirms Frank & Eileen’s long-standing commitment to upholding the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Since day one, we have sought to create a product and a company that is the antithesis of fast fashion in every way,” said McLoghlin. “But certifications matter, especially as we face an unprecedented moment of change in the global fashion industry. We’re so proud that our practices meet the highest bar set by the global B Corp movement, and embrace the opportunity to double down on our values as we head into our second decade.”

In its first step as a newly minted B Corp, Frank & Eileen announced a $10 million giving pledge over the next ten years to nurture female leaders of tomorrow. The pledge kicked off with a $300,000 donation to Malala Fund, an international non-profit organization co-founded by youngest-ever Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to advocate for girls’ education across the globe.

“Millions of girls are at risk of never returning to school when this pandemic is over," said Suzanne Ehlers, CEO at Malala Fund. "To keep girls on track, we're supporting locally-led initiatives that are helping girls continue their education from home and fighting for policies that will allow girls to return when schools reopen.”

Other well-known B Corps in the fashion industry include Patagonia, Eileen Fisher, Athleta, and Allbirds. Frank & Eileen completed a stringent process conducted by B Lab, the governing body of B Corp certification, that weighed over 170 different factors, such as the company’s use of sustainable, third-party certified fabrics; supply chain transparency; involvement in the community; financial support of employees; and holistic environmental impact. Frank & Eileen also incorporated B Corp values into its legal governance prior to certification, legally enshrining its commitment to purpose over profit.

Of the 100,000 companies that have used the B Impact Assessment tool, the first step towards qualification, less than 4 percent have achieved certification worldwide—only 24 of which are U.S. apparel companies.

About Frank & Eileen

At Frank & Eileen, we start with the world’s finest raw materials found in nature to create clothes made to be lived-in and loved. The company was born in 2009 when founder Audrey McLoghlin first sourced responsibly crafted Italian menswear fabrics to reinvent the women’s button-up—a category previously focused solely on men. Now a global omnichannel retail brand, Frank & Eileen is a certified woman-owned and women-led business that has retained 100 percent ownership while working with the same ethical, sustainable manufacturers for over a decade. We believe women will change the world and are dedicated to using female entrepreneurship as a force for good. To learn more, visit www.frankandeileen.com.


© Business Wire 2021
