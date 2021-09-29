Frank Grund elected as a member of EIOPA's Management Board

The Board of Supervisors of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) elected today Frank Grund, Chief Executive Director for Insurance and Pension Funds Supervision at the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Germany as a member of EIOPA's Management Board. Mr Grund has been elected for a two-and-a-half year term.
