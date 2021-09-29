Log in
Frank Grund elected as a member of EIOPA's Management Board

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
The Board of Supervisors of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) elected today Frank Grund, Chief Executive Director for Insurance and Pension Funds Supervision at the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Germany as a member of EIOPA's Management Board. Mr Grund has been elected for a two-and-a-half year term.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
