Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

04/09/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Franklin Wireless Corp. ("Franklin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FKWL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning certain wireless devices. On April 9, 2021, the Company reported that, Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin. Several news sources reported that some of the Company’s wireless devices had overheated and caused fire damage.

On this news, Franklin's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Workhorse Group Inc.
GL
03:12pWall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam
RE
03:12pJostens Crafts 2020 World Series Championship Ring for the Los Angeles Dodgers
GL
03:11pAMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES  : The Mental Health Impacts of Healthcare Burnout
PU
03:10pPEOPLES BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:10pWheat Higher as Global Supply Looks to Fall
DJ
03:09pBIC  : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2021
PU
03:09pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION  : Service Sector Activity Surges in March as Vaccination Efforts Lead to Reopenings
PU
03:09pUNITY SOFTWARE  : Boosting computer vision performance with synthetic data
PU
03:09pManitou Gold Announces Closing of $5,031,000 Private Placement, Strategic Investments by Alamos Gold and O3 Mining
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
3Wall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarte..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ