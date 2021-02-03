Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fraser : Award Recipients Support Individuals with Diverse Needs

02/03/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHFIELD, Minn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has created uncertainty for many, but thanks to the support of donors like the Bentson Foundation and Janice Sanner, individuals with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs can continue to receive support from Fraser. Fraser serves infants through adults with healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services that allow each individual to thrive.

The Bentson Foundation and Janice Sanner are being recognized as the 2021 Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award winners. The award is given annually to an individual or organization that demonstrates a commitment to the Fraser mission: to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, teens, adults and families with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs. It honors Fraser founder Louise Whitbeck Fraser, who opened a school for children with diverse needs in her Minneapolis home in 1935.

"We're honored, but I think the award really holds up a mirror to Fraser. The people there are the ones doing the good work, and we're happy to support that," says Judi Dutcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Bentson Foundation.

Since 2017, the Bentson Foundation has donated more than $280,000 to Fraser. The foundation is passionate about supporting mental health care and appreciates Fraser's focus on integrated, whole-person care. The Bentson Foundation recently contributed to the expansion of Fraser's telehealth program.

"I'm so glad we supported those efforts. With COVID-19, telehealth is the needed healthcare delivery model to continue supporting families throughout Minnesota," says Judi.

Janice and Royce Sanner have been supporters of Fraser for 25 years. Janice's husband Royce served on Fraser's Board of Directors from 1998-2004. After his passing, Janice continued his legacy of giving, contributing $250,000 toward the construction of the Woodbury Clinic to ensure families have access to care. The Sanners' two children, Craig and Michelle, both have disabilities and live in Fraser Community Living housing.

"I think Fraser is one of the leaders in providing services to people with autism, and I appreciate Diane (Cross, President and CEO) and her leadership. It's important to me to know my children are safe, and I know Fraser will continue to care for them throughout their lives," says Janice.

To learn more about Fraser, visit fraser.org, or schedule an appointment by calling 612-767-7222.

Contact: Nancy Baldrica
Vice President, Chief Marketing and Development Officer
612-798-8355
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraser-award-recipients-support-individuals-with-diverse-needs-301221457.html

SOURCE Fraser


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aCORONAVIRUS : Staying safe and informed on Twitter
PU
11:14aUNITED UTILITIES : SIP Dividend reinvestment
PU
11:14aUNITED UTILITIES : Interim block listing - 31 January 2021
PU
11:13aNEMETSCHEK AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:13aMAGNORA ASA : Company presentation February 2021
AQ
11:12aU.S. Senate committee approves nomination of Granholm to head Energy Department
RE
11:12aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
11:11aFPT : FUNiX Online Learning Is Officially Launched in Japan
PU
11:11aQUINSTREET : Successfully Scale Medical Alert Sales in 2021
PU
11:11aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : expands Public Finance practice by hiring veteran municipal banker
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ