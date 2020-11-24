Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fraser Institute News Release: B.C. elementary schools can improve student performance despite location, student characteristics

11/24/2020 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Institute today released its annual rankings of British Columbia elementary schools, the most easily accessible tool for parents to compare the academic performance of B.C. schools.

The Report Card on British Columbia’s Elementary Schools 2020 ranks 931 public and independent elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators derived from provincewide Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) results.

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily find anywhere else, about how their child’s school performs over time and how it compares to other schools in the province,” said Peter Cowley, report co-author and senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

For example, this year’s fastest-improving elementary school—Wickaninnish in Tofino—climbed from a score of 2.3 (out of 10) in 2015 to 7.3 in 2019. Incidentally, last schoolyear (2018/2019), Indigenous students comprised 47 per cent of the student population.

And Central School in Port Coquitlam rose from 2.3 to 4.4 (from 2015 to 2019) despite “English language learners” comprising 53 per cent of the student population.

“We often hear that schools can’t improve because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” Cowley said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools and to compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Peter Cowley, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute
(604-789-0475)
peter.cowley@fraserinstitute.org

Mark Hasiuk
(604) 688-0221 ext. 517
mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aFLÜGGER A/S : 2020/26 - Flügger gains majority stake in Eastern European paint group
AQ
05:22aYEAHKA : Added as a Constituent of FTSE Global Equity Index Series
PR
05:22aSIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05:21aIGNITIS GRUPE : Group chose the construction and maintenance partner for the wind farm project near Mažeikiai
PU
05:21aMSC Awarded ‘Best Shipping Line – Asia - Africa' for Second Consecutive Year at Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards
PU
05:21aENQUEST : Operations Update (Press release)
PU
05:21aBLACK FRIDAY SAMSUNG PHONE DEALS (2020) : Best Galaxy Note20, Note 10, S20, S10, S9 & S8 Sales Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
05:18aBitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight
RE
05:18aING GROEP N.V. : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05:17aAMAZON COM : Workers call for hazard pay, sick days ahead of holiday shopping season
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ