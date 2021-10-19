Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Turns 100 – “Guiding you all the way home since 1921”

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) today kicked off a yearlong celebration commemorating 100 years of supporting its members in their mission to guide, advise and protect homebuyers and sellers.



Founded first as the New Westminster Real Agents Association, with only 13 members, the FVREB now represents more than 4,100 professional REALTORS® serving one of the fastest growing regions in BC, encompassing North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Mission, and Abbotsford.

“On this day, back in 1921, we saw the humble beginnings of what would eventually become the fifth largest real estate board in Canada,” said Larry Anderson, President of the FVREB. “This is a monumental occasion for our Realtor and Broker members, our staff, and numerous industry and community stakeholders all of whom we owe a deep debt of gratitude for their support in helping us achieve this significant milestone.”

The FVREB has been a relentless pioneer, innovator, and disruptor locally, provincially, and nationally, on behalf of its growing membership in the Fraser Valley. In 1999, FVREB was instrumental in introducing and developing WEBForms®, an online database for real estate forms and transaction management. WEBForms® revolutionized client service and was eventually adopted as a national standard by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“There aren’t many member-focused organizations that can celebrate a centennial of service,” said Baldev Gill, FVREB CEO. “It is a huge honour to mark this anniversary alongside our current members and staff while at the same time, recognizing the incredible contribution of the thousands of members and staff who built us.”

As part of its yearlong celebrations, FVREB has a series of events and activities focused on raising awareness of the critical role Realtors have and will continue to play in building strong, vibrant, sought-after communities.

“Our members don’t just sell homes. They steer and protect their clients through one of the most significant and emotionally laden investments in their lifetimes,” added Anderson. “Experts in residential and commercial real estate, Realtors also take the time to immerse themselves in the locales where they work, staying abreast of community issues such as public safety, transportation, planning and development.”

Surrey Board of Trade President Anita Huberman agrees. “FVREB has done an incredible job of serving its growing and diverse Realtor member base. And, they have been a great partner to work with on several issues critical to the growth and advancement of both Surrey and the rest of the Fraser Valley. It’s a privilege to work with them.”

“During the past 18 months, the importance of home has never been more obvious,” Gill observed, remarking on the intense social response and heightened market activity during the pandemic. “That the provincial government deemed Realtors’ duties to be a non-health-related essential service immediately following the initial COVID-19 lockdown last year underscores the critical need our members fulfill within the community.

“We look forward to another century of driving innovation that continues to enhance the ability of Fraser Valley Realtors to meet and exceed the needs of their communities today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,114 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley (Township and City), Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,114 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley (Township and City), Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.





