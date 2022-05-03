Fraying central bank consensus spurs dollar and market stress: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3 (Reuters) - The highest inflation in
decades is unraveling whatever policy consensus there was
between the world's major central banks since the Great
Financial Crisis and global markets could buckle under resulting
waves of stress and volatility.
A turbo-charged dollar, which often both reflects and fuels
financial market stress, risks a vicious cycle as a scramble for
dollars intensifies, tightens global financial conditions and
increases volatility.
The dollar's surge to its strongest level in 20 years not
only reflects how aggressive investors expect the Federal
Reserve to be in raising interest rates, but also how fragmented
the global central bank landscape is.
While the U.S. monetary authority appears strapped in for
the most aggressive tightening cycle since 1994 both in scale
and speed, others are at various stages of the battle against
inflation, and with varying degrees of appetite for the fight.
The Fed's expected path stands in stark contrast to its
three biggest peers. Central banks in Japan and China are still
easing policy and the European Central Bank will struggle with
its plans to tighten amid recession fears from a Ukraine-related
energy shock.
Whatever path major central banks follow, the burst of
global inflation and fragmented policy response has put a fire
under global market volatility - U.S. Treasuries implied
volatility is the highest since 2009 and global financial
conditions are also the tightest in 13 years.
As analysts at Bank of America put it, two years of
pandemic-fueled quantitative easing worth around $11 trillion
globally is ending and markets' 'volatility anchor' has been
removed, threatening the disorderly moves in rates and currency
markets that policymakers are desperate to avoid.
"Market panics (are) often associated with divergent central
bank policy objectives," BofA wrote on Friday.
$1 TRILLION DEBT
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, is the highest since 2002. Although it has
risen rapidly this year and may be due a profit-taking pause,
many analysts reckon it still has room to appreciate further.
A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to service
dollar-denominated debt for overseas borrowers. According to
Institute of International Finance estimates, well over $1
trillion of dollar debt held in emerging economies will mature
by the end of next year.
A rising dollar and U.S. borrowing costs have slammed global
financial markets - the S&P 500 just had its worst January-April
performance since the 1930s, while U.S. bond market volatility
and Goldman Sachs's global financial conditions index are the
highest since 2009.
The additional problem policymakers face is essentially the
irrationality and herd-like behavior of financial markets. Once
currency traders sense weakness or fracture, they go for the
jugular, and market overshoots can exacerbate underlying
economic problems.
ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel in a March 17
speech nodded to the danger of allowing policy divergence to
widen too much.
"A reaction function that differs materially from that of
other central banks facing a protracted period of above-target
inflation risks amplifying the energy price shock by weighing on
the exchange rate, thereby adding to the burden on real
household income," she warned.
Chris Marsh, senior advisor to Exante Data and a former
economist at the International Monetary Fund, says the wide
divergence can only continue for so long before other central
banks have to follow the Fed.
"If the ECB and others don't keep up, they end up importing
inflation. And inflation is already very high. So to not keep up
with the Fed will be very difficult for them," Marsh said.
