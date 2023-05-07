STORY: Allen city police said an officer killed the gunman and believe he was acting alone.

Video footage showed people leaving the Allen Premium Outlets mall, most holding their hands up and many looking distressed.

One witness, who gave his name as Rafael and works in one of the mall's stores, said he heard two rounds of gunshots. "We're all freaking out. We're like, 'what's going on? What's going on?'. And I had to go back to the front to lock the door. That's when I saw, like, cops all coming in and helicopters was coming in. SWAT team was coming in. I was like, 'what's going on? Then a second time, this time it was for real. You know, we all in the back got the safe."

Another, unidentified witness added, "it's a shame what happened, you know, people getting hurt."