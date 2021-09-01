Log in
Fred Stockert Appointed as President of CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Solutions

09/01/2021 | 09:14am EDT
CoolSys™, the market-leading refrigeration, HVAC, engineering, and energy solutions company, has promoted Fred Stockert to president of the CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Solutions division where he will oversee all businesses serving the company’s commercial and industrial customers. In this new role, Fred will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Chris Schulken.

“Fred has been a part of the CoolSys family for more than 15 years and has proven his leadership abilities within the various roles he has held at the company,” Schulken comments. “He brings advanced technical and field knowledge from his many years serving the needs of our customers and leading teams at several levels. I’m confident Fred will lead the Commercial and Industrial Division with great success.”

Most recently, Fred was vice president of operations at CoolSys, where he coordinated and led operational initiatives, and supported the company’s acquired businesses and market growth activity. Previously, he held numerous leadership positions at Source Refrigeration & HVAC, Inc., a CoolSys company, where he focused on improving business operations and profitability in the California region. Earlier in his career, he served in the United States Marine Corps, earning a certificate in avionics and facilities. During his military service, he worked as a work center supervisor, and managed the squadron’s facilities and support equipment.

“My career at CoolSys has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to contributing my experience and skills in a new role where I can empower others to accomplish our goals as a team,” Stockert comments. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the company as it continues to expand its capabilities and market presence across the country.”

In addition to Fred’s promotion, Steve Cook was promoted to senior vice president of CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Solutions division, reporting directly to Fred. In this role, Steve will be responsible for leading operations for the division’s most established regions which include the Mountain West, South, and Western regions.

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading indoor environment solutions company. Their full spectrum of best-in-class services include MEPR engineering; HVAC-R installations, remodels, service & maintenance; and energy reduction solutions, including controls and lighting. CoolSys serves customers in the retail, commercial, foodservice, educational, healthcare, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.


