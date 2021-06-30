Log in
Fred Upton : Upton Issues Statement on Signing of Bipartisan Methane Resolution

06/30/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, today issued the following statement after he attended the White House signing ceremony of a bipartisan resolution - which he supported - to reverse regulations loosening methane emission standards.

'Climate change is real - period - and methane is a major contributor to rising temperatures worldwide. That's why prominent American energy companies also acknowledge the science and support similar efforts to strengthen emission regulations and reduce carbon pollution in our atmosphere. Like them, I have always believed that we should use technology and our institutional know-how to combat climate change. We can - and must - take commonsense, bipartisan action to reduce emissions, prioritize public health, and protect our environment without imposing burdensome federal mandates in the process. This resolution will help us do just that and I am glad to see these harmful regulations reversed.'

###

Disclaimer

Fred Upton published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:52:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
