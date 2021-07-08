Log in
Frederick Wildman And Sons : Ltd Promotes Kari Brandt to Wholesale Vice President & General Manager

07/08/2021 | 10:56am EDT
Frederick Wildman And Sons is proud to announce the promotion of Kari Brandt, Vice President & General Manager of Wholesale Sales. In her new role, Kari will assume all managerial responsibilities for Frederick Wildman’s wholesale business, including the expansion of the company’s restaurant and retail footprint in the New York and New Jersey markets.

“Our wholesale division is a vital part of our business, so I am thrilled to have Kari leading this department,” says Frederick Wildman President and COO Marc Hirten. “With her deep knowledge of both the industry and our company, she will continue to help grow this segment that is essential to our core brands and long-term business goals.”

Kari, who joined Frederick Wildman in 2013, began her tenure at the company as a Sales Representative and has been promoted to several managerial positions, including Domestic Sales Manager and, most recently, Director of Sales & Portfolio Development. Kari holds a bachelor’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University and is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration at the prestigious KEDGE Business School in France.

“In her various roles here, Kari has been a key player in growing many of the brands in our wholesale portfolio,” says Hirten, “and I can’t think of anyone better to lead our new wholesale strategy.”

Kari Brandt assumed her new position effective July 6, 2021.

The company also announced that John Sellar has left Wildman to pursue other interests and would like to thank him for his dedicated service.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Santi, Nino Negri, Lamberti, Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, J.J. Vincent, Olivier Leflaive, Famille Hugel, Pascal Jolivet, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, Domaine Faiveley, as well as Cantine Riunite & CIV’s full portfolio, and the wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini. For more information, visit https://www.frederickwildman.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS