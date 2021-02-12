Free Divorces for Valentine's Day: TheQuickDivorce.com Platform Launches With Promotion

New do-it-yourself online solutions enable customers to create their own legal documents and have forms filed efficiently, without having to hire lawyers

In a pandemic noted for skyrocketing separation and divorce filings as well as cash-strapped couples seeking more affordable solutions, a Miami-based family law attorney today announced a new, low-cost, do-it-yourself online solution: TheQuickDivorce.com. As part of its launch, the first-of-its kind platform is offering free divorces for the first 14 Florida customers who download its whitepaper on “The Positive Divorce Movement” by 5 pm ET Feb. 28. The whitepaper may be downloaded at https://thequickdivorce.com/white-paper/.

“Valentine’s Day is always difficult for people going through separation and divorce, and it’s even harder in today’s pandemic,” said Founder Aliette H. Carolan, an author and authority on family friendly divorces who also is a divorced parent. “Hoping to make Valentine’s Day a little brighter for those seeking a quick and easy way out, I decided to launch TheQuickDivorce.com with a contest offering free divorces.”

To qualify for a free divorce as part of the contest, couples must meet the criteria for the do-it-yourself filing service offered by TheQuickDivorce.com.

Currently, the platform is available for parties filing in Florida, with other states slated to come online this year. Additional criteria include: Both parties must have resided in Florida for at least six months before filing the petition, they must be able to locate their spouse, and must be interested in resolving their issues amicably by agreement.

In a nutshell: The platform facilitates an amicable divorce experience by enabling customers to create their own customized legal documents and have them filed efficiently, without having to hire costly lawyers or other professionals.

“Based on my 17 years of experience helping clients in all types of separations and divorces, ranging from couples with significant marital assets to virtually no assets, I observed a common thread: most people want the quickest way forward, without having to give their money away to lawyers,” Carolan said. “Now in the pandemic, which has brought unprecedented financial and emotional pressures to families, I am pleased to introduce a long-awaited, low-cost, efficient, hassle-free solution.”

Here’s how it works: TheQuickDivorce.com enables couples to access the appropriate legal forms and customized support needed to cost-efficiently finalize separations, custody arrangements, and divorces without having to hire lawyers. Based on customers’ responses to a series of questions, the team at TheQuickDivorce.com provides them with customized packets that include the specific forms they need, for a flat as low as $595 fee. Lastly, the completed and electronically signed forms are filed with the court on the customer’s behalf. It’s that simple.

“The fact is, the generic forms which are provided to the public by the state of Florida and widely available across the internet lack important details such as contingency plans for time-sharing of children,” Carolan said. “Applying my legal acumen and experience, I created customizable forms which include all the necessary items, such as the necessary waivers and protection against the other party’s debts. In this way, customers can get what they really want: the best way out, and the fastest way forward.”

