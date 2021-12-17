Free Fire Teams Up With Snoop Dogg for 12 Days of Snoopmas

Free Fire and Dash Radio have enlisted Snoop Dogg for 12 days of giveaways and giving back to celebrate the holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Fire, the world's biggest Battle Royale mobile experience, has teamed up with DJ Snoopadelic, the DJing moniker of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, to bring gamers an unforgettable holiday experience. Free Fire is an immersive Battle Royale game created specifically for mobile gamers. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 150 million peak daily active users as of August 2021.

On December 11th, a Snoop-curated Dash Radio station kicked off the 12 Days of Snoopmas featuring 12 consecutive days of digital activations with some of the biggest names in gaming and entertainment. Each day anyone from the likes of FaZe Blaze to Lexy Panterra will invite their audiences to participate in a Samsung giveaway where they'll have the chance to win phones, tablets, and more. The campaign will finish off with a grand finale Virtual Event on December 22nd co-hosted by Free Fire and Dash Radio. The event will feature sets by DJ Snoopadelic and DJ Wenzday , Free Fire gaming sessions with special guests, and even more giveaways.

Free Fire's 12 Days of Snoopmas will include a charity drive benefiting Gamers Outreach. Gamers Outreach helps restore a sense of joy and normalcy in the lives of hospitalized children through gaming. They provide hospitals with equipment, games, and software to ensure kids can enjoy activities throughout their hospital care. Free Fire will be matching campaign donations up to $50,000.

ABOUT GARENA FREE FIRE:

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners - such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends - in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited, a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

ABOUT DASH RADIO :

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.dashradio.com.

ABOUT GAMERS OUTREACH :

Gamers Outreach empowers hospitalized families through play. Their goal is to build a world where activity is easily prioritized as part of care. Being in the hospital can be scary & isolating. Games help give kids access to activities as well as a chance to socialize. Sometimes healthcare staff even use games to assist with treatment! As of 2020, their programs are capable of supporting between 1.5 - 2 million play sessions in hospitals each year! They work in more than 200 hospitals, primarily in North America.

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Hiro Ito

fortyseven communications on behalf of Garena

garena@fortyseven.com

Related Images











Image 1: Free Fire x Dash Radio x Gamers Outreach





Free Fire, Dash Radio, and Gamers Outreach Team Up for the 12 Days of Snoopmas









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment