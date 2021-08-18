Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Free Ice Cream at the Washington County Fair!

08/18/2021 | 06:04pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We could not have our award-winning milk if it wasn't for our dairy farmers. On August 26th and 27th our dairy farmers from the award-winning Gettyvue Farm in Washington County will be taking a break from milking their cows to scoop Stewart's ice cream at the County fair.

They will be giving out free single scoops starting at 5:30pm, but hurry, its only while supplies last!

People wonder how our ice cream is so good and that's because it comes from the best milk. Our farmers produce the same milk that is used in our ice cream.

Where does Stewart's Milk Come From?
Our milk is fresh and local, we source our raw milk from 20 dairy farms across Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties. We pick up over 25,000 gallons of milk each day and process it all at our dairy plant in Greenfield, NY.

After its delivered to the shop, the milk doesn't magically turn into ice cream. We have a whole process we go through before we package the final product. After the milk is brought to the receiving bay and is tested, it goes into one of our 30,000-gallon silos to be stored.

When it's ready to be used, the milk gets pasteurized and moved into the separator. The separator takes all the fat free milk and separates it from the cream. Some cream goes back into the milk to create, 1%, 2% and whole milk. The lucky cream gets transferred to our ice cream department, where the real magic happens.

How is the ice cream made?
The ice cream process starts with ice cream mix, which is a combination of cream and milk. This gets pumped in from the dairy gets pasteurized, homogenized, and cooled back down. The mix then goes into a storage tank. Once it is time to be used, the next step is to make the base.

Every flavor starts with a white base or a chocolate base and just the right amount of air. Getting the right amount of air is tricky, too much air and the ice cream is light, too little air and the texture is like a fudgsicle. Stewart's ice cream has less air than many of our competitors who are trying cut costs. This results in a super creamy, rich, and dense award-winning ice cream.

Many of our great flavors have candy pieces and nuts. Our ingredient feeder blends all of our toppings into our ice cream. Our flavor swirls like chocolate and peanut butter get swirled in separately.

When the ice cream comes out, it has a similar in texture to soft serve. Once it gets gets packaged, the next step is very important. The packaged ice cream gets placed in a freezer hardening room that is 25 degrees below zero. The faster the freeze, the better the quality of the ice cream.

The combination of our freezing process, exceptional milk and perfect ice cream base is what gets our ice cream super rich and creamy.

Without our dairy farmers we could not have award winning milk or ice cream. Stop by and meet some of the farmers that make it all possible.

Did we mention our ice cream at the fair will be free? Come see us at the Ag Center for your ice cream!

What's Your Flavor?

Disclaimer

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pBLUE SAFARI ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:34pCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic (Form 6-K)
PU
01:34pREGENCY CENTERS : Chasewood Plaza Opens EllaB Pop-Up Shop After Connecting via Instagram
PU
01:33pComstock Resources offering U.S. shale oil and gas assets, document shows
RE
01:33pANVS – ANNOVIS BIO, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation
GL
01:31pChipmaker GlobalFoundries files confidentially for U.S. IPO -sources
RE
01:31pELI LILLY AND : US FDA approves Jardiance® (empagliflozin) to treat adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pU.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules
RE
01:29pUs 10-year treasury yields rise to session high of 1.298% before fed meeting minutes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS