Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Free Webinar: Battling Deep Fakes and Misinformation – Media's Role and Responsibility

04/09/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommPRO.biz extends an invitation to please join us for this timely, informative, free webinar.  Register here.

Webinar Overview

In an environment where misinformation, partisanship, and deep fakes abound, the role of the journalist has shifted from observer/reporter to advocacy and truth-telling. This panel discussion will explore why and where these lines are drawn – and what the future will look like.

Join Aaron Kwittken (he/him), Founder and CEO of PRophet. and his panel featuring:

Discussion questions include:

  • What, exactly, is the role of media when it comes to battling disinformation? Is this their responsibility, and/or to what extent?
  • The role of the journalist, traditionally, is observer and storyteller. Now, advocacy is part of their work. Where is the line between advocacy and reporting – and how do you expect it to continue to change?
  • How do newsrooms change fact checking and reporting processes in an environment in which deep fakes abound?
  • What is the role of technology in countering disinformation/uncovering deep fakes?
  • How has reporting changed with a new presidential administration?

Moderator

Aaron Kwittken (he/his/him)

Founder & CEO, PRophet

Aaron Kwittken is founder and CEO of PRophet, an AI-driven PR SaaS platform backed by MDC Ventures. He is also founder and chairman of KWT Global, a highly acclaimed PR and brand strategy firm with offices in New York, London and Los Angeles. A proud George Washington University alum, Aaron serves on GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs advisory committee. He’s president-elect of PRSA-New York and past president of the Americas for the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO); a former Board member of the PR Council; a former adjunct professor at NYU; writes for Forbes and The Drum; and is the creator and host of the popular Brand on Purpose podcast that features companies that do well by doing good. He has deep expertise in marketing technology, brand strategy, reputation management, crisis management and purpose-driven marketing. An endurance sports enthusiast, Aaron puts social impact at the center of everything he does personally and professionally. 

Follow Aaron on Twitter:  @AKwittken

Follow PRophet on Twitter: @PRophet_PR

Panelists

Sara Fischer

Media Columnist, Axios

Sara Fischer is a media reporter for Axios. She joined the company in 2016 as a founding staff member. Fischer is considered one of the top reporters on her beat. Revue cited her weekly newsletter, Axios Media Trends, as the second-most popular media newsletter in the market and deemed it a “must-read” by media industry leaders. She was also recently named to Forbes “30 Under 30” Media list and to the 2019 Folio 100 in their “Creator” category. Beyond her weekly newsletter, Fischer oversees Axios‘ media coverage for the newsroom, and steers the company’s products and events around that topic. Her coverage spans corporate media, technology, social media, deals, entertainment, media regulation, policy and consumer habits.

Follow Sara on Twitter: @SaraFischer

Brian J. Karem

Sr. WH Reporter @Playboy, Author, Free the Press: The Death of American Journalism and How to Revive It

Brian J. Karem is an award-winning journalist, author, speaker and recognized defender of the First Amendment. Karem currently serves as the senior White House correspondent for Playboy. He is also the host of Just Ask the Question, a podcast featuring conversations with informed individuals about politics, current events and pop culture. He is also a frequent guest on CNN and other networks.

Karem has worked in both newspaper and television as an investigative journalist covering politics, crime, refugee issues, and state and local news. His work experience includes America’s Most Wanted (producer and correspondent); People magazine; Fox News; NBC News; and the Courier-Journal, among others.

Karem has received multiple awards for his work, including the prestigious Pieringer Award and the Freedom of the Press Award, and was recently nominated as “Journalist of the Year” by the Los Angeles Press Club.

Throughout his career, Karem has been a champion of free speech and vocal advocate for freedom of the press. He has testified in support of a federal shield law numerous times before state legislatures and is the founder of the “First Jailbird’s Club,” a group of 13 reporters who went to jail to defend a confidential source and who have toured the nation to rally for a federal shield law.

Most recently, Karem successfully filed a lawsuit against the Trump White House for suspending his credentials for a month, citing First Amendment and Fifth Amendment violations. The suit named President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as defendants. He won the suit and has also successfully defended against two appeals.

Karem is a member of the White House Press Corps Association and the National Press Club and serves as immediate past president of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C  Press Association.

Follow Brian on Twitter: @BrianKarem

David Kirkpatrick

Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Techonomy Media

David Kirkpatrick is a journalist, the founder and editor-in-chief of Techonomy Media, and author of the best-selling book “The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That Is Connecting the World.”  Techonomy’s conferences gather leaders to discuss how tech changes everything and to help build a better society. In these Covid times, along with frequent virtual roundtables, it hosts regular virtual events. Most recently Digitally United in mid-March, about the many ways tech can bring us together and remedies for how it has fractured us. In April Techonomy joins with Worth Magazine to host The Health+Wealth of America, about how our country can maintain progress emerging from the pandemic and economic crises. Techonomy normally hosts two major annual physical events—in New York in May and a fall retreat in California. Speakers at its in-person conferences have included Marc Benioff, Sen. Cory Booker, Steve Case, John Chambers, Jack Dorsey, Esther Dyson, Katherine Maher, Marissa Mayer, Tim O’Reilly, Sean Parker, Penny Pritzker, Peter Thiel, Jeff Weiner, and Mark Zuckerberg. Kirkpatrick’s book The Facebook Effect is in 32 languages. He spent 25 years at Fortune Magazine, and is a contributing editor at Bloomberg Television and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Follow David on Twitter: @DavidKirkpatric

REGISTER

Contact:
Fay Shapiro
Publisher/CEO
CommPRO Global, Inc.
p: 212.779.0181
https://www.commpro.biz


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pReligious Liberty Expert Warns Against President Biden's Transparent Attempt to Pack, Influence Supreme Court
GL
05:59pZUORA  : Preparing for an ipo with zuora audit trail
PU
05:57pNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings of $0.92 per Share
GL
05:55pCity View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Board Change and 1st Tranche Closing of up to $2,000,000 Private Placement Financing
NE
05:55pCanadian Silver Hunter Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
05:52pGEBO GROUP LLC  : and Crypto.com Announce Expanded Relationship
PR
05:52pMeltwater wins Comparably awards for “Best Global Culture” and “Best Sales Team”
GL
05:51pTECHNIPFMC  : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
05:49pMINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON MARCH 24, 2021, AT 10 : 30
PU
05:47pREDLINE COMMUNICATIONS  : gets $14 million in federal funding for industrial 5G project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields rise on strong inflation data
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarte..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ