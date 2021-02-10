Free Webinar: Make Money with a Zero Carbon Home!

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t miss David Green in his new webinar on February 17 at 2 pm EST, based on his highly acclaimed book Zero Carbon Home and brought to you by Green Builder Media.

Interested in understanding the specific steps you can take to dramatically reduce the long-term cost and environmental impact of homeownership? In this webinar, business executive, physicist, and author David Green will explore how to cut a home’s carbon footprint, and heating and electricity bills to zero while realizing up to a 15 percent return on investment with heat pumps, insulation, triple-glazed windows, and solar panels.

Green will share a comprehensive financial analysis that reveals the investments that make sense from both an economic and sustainability standpoint, and others that just don’t pencil out.

Sign up now and get a free copy of the e-book edition (for iPad/Nook or Kindle) of Zero Carbon Home.

“I am an energy geek, with a degree in physics from Oxford University, and a finance nerd with an MBA from Harvard Business School," Green says. “My financial analysis ensured that we only did things that made financial sense and energy sense. I found that geothermal, solar hot-water panels, and adding insulation to your walls made energy sense but made no financial sense. Put less politely, they were a waste of money.”

When Green set out to cut his carbon footprint he found there was no guidebook. “So, I set about cutting our carbon footprint myself. Having succeeded in going zero, I wrote a book on how to do it,” he says. “Zero Carbon Home is the guidebook I had been looking for. It is written in simple, clear language that focuses on saving money by cutting your carbon dioxide emissions. I don’t tell you to lower your thermostat or eat vegan. I show what we did that worked. Both the book and webinar are full of pictures, charts, and diagrams. Both are scientifically rigorous and financially sound.”

Green’s book has gotten great reviews, including from Paul Hawken American environmentalist Paul Hawken: "Your book is terrific."

Reviews of this webinar have included:

“Minute-for-minute, point-for-point, one of the best webinars I have ever attended. Thank you!”

“This really was exceptional, David. Many thanks!”

“Wonderful and helpful presentation. Knowledgeable and practical presenter.”

Attend this webinar and get your free downloadable book by reserving your spot today!

