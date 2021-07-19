Free and Charitable Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Alexandria, VA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a continued effort to support and improve evidence-based care in free and charitable clinics, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, in conjunction with Heart to Heart International (HHI) and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), today announced product-based grants to six clinics across the U.S. through the Point of Care, Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness (PoCECE) program.

PoCECE is a multi-year initiative that began in 2017, providing organizations caring for underserved and vulnerable populations in the U.S. with essential point of care diagnostic testing tools, allowing clinicians to evaluate patients on site and get diagnostic test results before they leave the clinic. The program is funded by BD, totaling more than $1 million in cash and product donations to date – including $360,000 in cash and $14,000 in product for 2021 – and implemented by HHI in conjunction with the NAFC. With this year’s grant to the six selected clinics, over 18,000 patient visits are expected to be positively impacted through the enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Each grant consists of a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment-waived point-of-care test system consisting of instruments, reagents and quality control to perform the following tests: Cholesterol, LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, Macroscopic Urinalysis, Microalbumin, INR, Hemoglobin A1c, Strep A, HIV, Rapid Hepatitis C, Pregnancy, Flu A & B, and RSV. The grants also include technical support consisting of standard operating procedures, equipment setup and configuration, competency training and documentation.

“This program and partnership with BD and NAFC fit wholly within Heart to Heart International’s mission to improve health access for people in need across the United States,” says Kim Carroll, HHI CEO. “By utilizing these laboratory tools, clinics can deliver timely lab results and are ultimately able to positively impact the diagnoses and health care for thousands of people in underserved communities throughout the country.”

Jennifer Farrington, Senior Director of Social Investing at BD and Vice President of the BD Foundation said, “The recipients of this year’s grant are actively working to make an impact on their communities – most notably for those patients that may not otherwise have reliable access to health care services. Our collaboration with HHI and NAFC has been essential in providing funding and resources to these hard-working clinics and rewarding their dedication to health care.”

Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO said, “The NAFC is thankful for the continued support of BD and HHI as this program helps grantees improve access to care as they continue to address the health disparities and social determinants of health issues facing their communities. More than 2 million medically underserved people receive health care at the 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics throughout the country, and a large percentage of those patients are dealing with chronic diseases that require laboratory testing for diagnosis and monitoring. This program allows grantees that operate with limited resources to enhance their onsite capabilities and, in turn, improve health outcomes for their patients.”

The Free and Charitable Clinics that will receive the 2020/2021 PoCECE grant are:

Centre Volunteers in Medicine – State College, PA

Heart Ministry Center/Porto Medical Clinic – Omaha, NE

Community Care Clinic of Rowan County – Salisbury, NC

Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley – Elkin, NC

Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires – Great Barrington, MA

People's Health Clinic – Park City, UT

Previous grant recipients are:

Clarkston Community Health Center Inc. (CCHC) – Clarkston, GA (2019)

Center for Healing & Hope – Goshen, IN (2019)

The Health Hut – Ruston, LA (2019)

Community Free Clinic, Inc. – Hagerstown, MD (2019)

Free Clinic of Meridian – Meridian, MS (2019)

St. Mary's Health Wagon – Wise, VA (2019)

St. Vincent de Paul Medical & Dental Clinic – Phoenix, AZ (2018)

Hope Health Clinic – LaGrange, KY (2018)

HealthFinders Collaborative, Inc. – Faribault, MN (2018)

Clinic with a Heart – Lincoln, NE (2018)

Ubi Caritas Health Ministries – Beaumont, TX (2018)

Goochland Free Clinic and Family Services – Goochland, VA (2018)

Community Health Services of Union County – Monroe, NC (2017)

Free Clinic of Franklin County – Rocky Mount, VA (2017)

Downtown Clinic – Laramie, WY (2017)

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About Heart to Heart International

Heart to Heart International is a global health organization. Since its founding in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2 billion to more than 131 countries, including the United States. HHI responds to crises and natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. HHI broadens access to healthcare with medical education opportunities and laboratory standards training in the U.S. and in Haiti and also works with U.S. safety-net clinics to increase their capacity by providing medical equipment, supplies and volunteers that are vital to operations. The organization is a Charity Navigator 4-Star charity, a BBB Accredited charity, and is on the "Philanthropy 400". HHI is a founding member of the Partnership for Quality Medical Donations (PQMD) and is a member of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit hearttoheart.org & find HHI on Facebook.

About National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

