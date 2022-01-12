Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Free2move begins 2022 with the expansion of its subscription solution in new California cities

01/12/2022 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento join Los Angeles as California Car On Demand service

Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free2move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet evolving market demands, is accelerating the expansion of its Car On Demand service. This all-inclusive monthly subscription is now available in select cities across California.

Short-term car demand is on the rise. With the recent chip crisis, the waiting list for new vehicles has increased. As people try to live a more sustainable lifestyle, many are opting to explore bike or public transit as seasonal transit options, opting for vehicles at peak times throughout the year. Buying a car is the second biggest purchase a household will make, and people are considering alternative options to vehicle usage.

Free2move Car On Demand is a smart mobility solution specifically designed for customers that require a vehicle on a month-to-month basis and that do not want to commit to a long-term lease or vehicle purchase. Vehicles are easily booked through the Free2move website, for a 100% digital experience that includes the customization of the subscription and online payment with assistance available if needed. The service can be canceled at any time. Free2move Car On Demand has already seen proven success in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Portland, Denver and Austin with more than 3.000 requests during the first months of service.

Free2move Car On Demand offers a large range of cars (including Jeep®, Mercedes and Tesla) with a flat monthly fee including insurance, maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and free car delivery.

************************

About Free2move 

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

 

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
03:52pKoninklijke Philips Down Over 15%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49pWipro Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48pLabor talks begin Thursday on national U.S. refinery workers contract
RE
03:47pIMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter
RE
03:46pIBERDROLA S A : secures option in the Philippines to expand offshore wind activities in Asia
PU
03:46pNucor chooses West Virginia for new sheet mill
PU
03:46pACCORD FINANCIAL : What is Bridge Financing?
PU
03:46pA DREAM COME TRUE : Union Pacific Employee Designs Sustainable Trailers
PU
03:46pFIELD TRIP HEALTH : RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR US PATENT APPLICATION COVERING FT-104 (ISOPROCIN GLUTARATE), ITS NOVEL PSYCHEDELIC MOLECULE IN DEVELOPMENT - Form 6-K
PU
03:45pSaudi Aramco and MOL buy Lotos assets to make PKN Orlen-Lotos merger possible
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5Wall Street gains as inflation data supports Fed bets

HOT NEWS