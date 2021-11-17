Log in
Free2move will take the floor at Automotive Tech Week

11/17/2021 | 02:18pm EST
Atlanta, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free2move will be taking the floor at Automotive Tech Week, Detroit; CEO Brigitte Courtehoux will share her vision on mobility at this leading industry event.

 

Over the next decade, the world’s demographics will change significantly. In 2030, the global population is expected to be around 8 billion people, and the urban population is expected to represent 60% of this. Urban automobile usage represents one of the biggest opportunities to make a positive impact on the planet.

 

Free2move is dedicated to making mobility more sustainable and more accessible. Their new signature, “Move with your Time,” embraces the company commitment to the constant evolution inherent in meeting modern mobility needs.

 

Free2move Mobility Hubs are disrupting the way people access vehicles. Through a single, easy to use app, Free2move customers book vehicles by the minute, by the day, or by the month, paying only for the time they require, making transportation flexible, easy and efficient.  

 

In addition to their B2C mobility services, Free2move also partners with third-parties to leverage data [DD1] from the Stellantis global connected vehicle car parc to develop intelligent solutions for the B2B market. Free2move Fleet Connect, their management tool, builds on embedded fleet telematics to provide Fleet Operators with the essential elements to quickly assess vehicle status, mileage, fleet location and receive insights on vehicle performance such as fuel consumption, through integrated BI solutions and customer tools.

 

Automotive Tech Week participants will have several opportunities to learn more about Free2move its core mission and value propositions through presentations both digitally and in-person. Notably, CEO Brigitte Courtehoux will speak on Wednesday, following her participation in the COP26 last week.

For further information or for interview requests please contact: Dalyce Semko, Open2America, at d.semko@open2america.com - 403-869-3259.

 

Members of the media can register to attend Automotive Tech Week at https://wardsauto.informa.com/attend-automotive-tech-week/.

 

About Free2move

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figure worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

 

Dalyce Semko
Open2America
4038693259
d.semko@open2america.com

HOT NEWS