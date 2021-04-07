Log in
Freed Maxick Welcomes Maureen Lehsten, Principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice

04/07/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maureen Lehsten, CPA has joined Freed Maxick as a Principal in the firm's Healthcare Consulting Department. She will be responsible for leading strategic and performance initiatives to hospice, palliative care and serious illness providers.

Most recently, Maureen spent 17 years as the Chief Financial Officer of a not-for-profit health care organization in Western New York. She was responsible for overseeing finance and operations in the health system comprised of hospice, home health, foundation, palliative care, physician, education and research entities. She successfully executed key strategic initiatives to improve growth, profitability, maximize revenue and expand the continuum of service.

Maureen has led innovative and transformative initiatives in business intelligence and data analytics, benchmarking, reimbursement and value-based care models enhancing operational excellence. In addition, she spent eight years in private practice and ten years with a national accounting firm, where her leadership focused on financial services, technology and not-for-profit organizations.

"We are honored that Maureen has chosen Freed Maxick to continue her professional career, and are excited to be working with her," said Managing Director and Chairman of the Board, Henry Koziol. "She is a welcome addition to our consulting practice as we continue to bring these much needed and desired services to our Healthcare clients."  

As a nationally recognized industry leader, Maureen plays a pivotal role in developing strong relationships and collaborations with health systems, payers and physician practices. Her focus at Freed Maxick will be to deliver high-value consulting related to strategy, performance improvement and business transformation.

"I am fortunate and enthusiastic to be a part of Freed Maxick and surrounded by such a highly talented team," states Maureen on her new role at the firm. "I look forward to sharing their knowledge and helping Hospice & Palliative Care providers keep pace with the challenges and changes we face as an industry."

About Freed Maxick CPAs
Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit https://www.freedmaxick.com/trust-earned/ to learn more about how we earn the trust of our clients.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freed-maxick-welcomes-maureen-lehsten-principal-healthcare-consulting-practice-301264376.html

SOURCE Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2021
