Freedom Alliance Expresses Profound Gratitude to Veterans of Afghanistan

“Today, Freedom Alliance extends our profound gratitude and expresses our deepest admiration to our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardsmen who fought and sacrificed in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq. We continue to grieve for the families who lost a loved one in the noble effort to hold accountable the terrorists who declared war on our nation 20 years ago.

“The events that are currently taking place in Afghanistan are sad and unfortunate, to put it mildly, but the ignominy of this exit belongs to others.

“You volunteered to face an evil enemy, did your duty, executed your missions with precision, and upheld the proud history of America’s men and women in uniform. You fearlessly defended our nation and her honor. You made incredible sacrifices for our country and for the most vulnerable Afghan citizens you encountered. You are America’s finest ambassadors.

“It is a great honor for our team at Freedom Alliance to know so many of our combat veterans and Gold Star Families and to provide assistance on behalf of our generous supporters. We will continue to do so. You are in our prayers. God Bless you, one and all.”

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $18.5 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more.

Learn more about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance .

