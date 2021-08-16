Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freedom Alliance Expresses Profound Gratitude to Veterans of Afghanistan

08/16/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DULLES, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance, an organization supporting wounded combat veterans and military families, issued the following statement:

“Today, Freedom Alliance extends our profound gratitude and expresses our deepest admiration to our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardsmen who fought and sacrificed in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq. We continue to grieve for the families who lost a loved one in the noble effort to hold accountable the terrorists who declared war on our nation 20 years ago.

“The events that are currently taking place in Afghanistan are sad and unfortunate, to put it mildly, but the ignominy of this exit belongs to others.

“You volunteered to face an evil enemy, did your duty, executed your missions with precision, and upheld the proud history of America’s men and women in uniform. You fearlessly defended our nation and her honor. You made incredible sacrifices for our country and for the most vulnerable Afghan citizens you encountered. You are America’s finest ambassadors.

“It is a great honor for our team at Freedom Alliance to know so many of our combat veterans and Gold Star Families and to provide assistance on behalf of our generous supporters. We will continue to do so. You are in our prayers. God Bless you, one and all.”

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $18.5 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more.

Learn more about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

###

Attachment 


Julie Capobianco
Vistra Communications
813.369.5187
JulieC@ConsultVistra.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pATLANTICA : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:07pTencent Music Entertainment Down Over 8%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
DJ
01:06pALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pCOMCAST : Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity
EQ
01:06pPRESS RELEASE : Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity
DJ
01:03pU.S. court revives nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device
RE
01:03pEmployment and Labour host virtual employment equity workshops across the country, 1-28 Sept
PU
01:03pMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Consultation on AfCFTA
PU
01:03pTOTAL BRAIN : 15 Fascinating Facts About the Brain You Didn't Know
PU
01:03pREGENCY CENTERS : Mellody Farm Makes Top 10 Retail Experiences List by Chain Store Age
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
5Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

HOT NEWS