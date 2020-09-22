Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freedom First Experiences 70% Increase in New Accounts with Alpharank and MeridianLink®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharank Inc., the leading provider of AI member growth for credit unions, announces client success utilizing the seamless integration into MeridianLink's Application Portal™, a premiere digital online application platform.

MeridianLink’s Application Portal is a key component of the all-in-one platform, which also includes LoansPQ®, consumer loan origination platform, and XpressAccounts®, online deposit account opening.

Alpharank’s integration into Application Portal enables financial institutions to monitor and decrease abandonment. Alpharank's AI journey mapping feature identifies and reduces the critical abandonment points to further increase account openings.

“We are very excited to be working with Alpharank and their digital transformation platform,” said Chris Maloof, Chief Product Officer at MeridianLink. “Digital application abandonment is a key point of concern for our clients. It’s important that our clients have access to the best solutions in the market to exceed their goals.”

Freedom First Credit Union was thrilled to improve monthly new memberships by 70% when implementing Alpharank.

"Using Alpharank our increased efficiency will yield over 800 new members per year without an extra dollar of marketing,” said Steve Hildebrand, Senior Vice President Marketing at Freedom First Credit Union. “The technology surrounding Alpharank enabled us to identify key drop-off points in our digital member journey. We then optimized the experience and drove new openings. Our investment has generated a 17x return on member value”.

When financial institutions deploy Alpharank within Application Portal and LoansPQ, they are assured that all online applications route securely and reliably into their platform in the most efficient way possible.

"We’re committed to delivering incredible results for our MeridianLink clients and their industry-leading account origination platform," says Brian Ley, founder, Alpharank. "As financial institutions focus digital growth strategies around MeridianLink, now more than ever it is critical to quickly identify and fix key abandonment points throughout the member journey."

About Alpharank

Alpharank provides AI journey mapping tools to credit unions and banks. Institutions can now identify key abandonment points, benchmark their performance against peers, and make the right safe changes to double virtual branch performance. Alpharank integrates data from the digital advertising channels, FI’s website, account origination platform and core provider to provide insights that drive the most performance for an institution. Based in Redwood City, CA, Alpharank is dedicated to helping organizations achieve digital transformation fast. Initial results can be seen in 30 days and integration is a single line of code. For more information, please visit alpharank.io

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

Media Contact

For Alpharank:
Contact: Carlo Cardilli
carlo@alpharank.io
PH: 415-881-1969

For MeridianLink:
Contact: Brooks Huber
brooks.huber@meridianlink.com
PH: 225-490-2461


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aMPCC : notification of primary insider trading cf. STA Sec. 4-2
AQ
07:07aREDSENSE MEDICAL : presents on Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, September 24
AQ
07:06aLOWE : Leverages Innovative Technology to Launch Contactless Pickup Lockers Nationwide
PR
07:06aSenet Closes $16M Funding Round to Drive Widespread Adoption of Low Power Wide Area Networks and Solutions
GL
07:05aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:05aAtapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu & Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt) Limited (PV 125740)
PU
07:05aA rapid rise in battery innovation is playing a key role in clean energy transitions
PU
07:05aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - proposed election of an executive director; and appointment of the president
PU
07:05aTe Ao Māori i Te Pūtea Matua
PU
07:05aBAUDAX BIO : Corporate Overview
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4J D WETHERSPOON PLC : European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group