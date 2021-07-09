Log in
FreedomPay Wins Top Accolade for Best Partnership Program at PayTech Awards

07/09/2021 | 09:01am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the leading data-driven commerce platform today announced it has won the Best PayTech Partnership at the annual PayTech Awards. The international award recognizes the power of commerce partnerships: Mashgin’s Touchless Checkout System powered by FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform.

"This groundbreaking partnership has created the world’s fastest and more secure retail and food check-out system. Combined brilliant minds in engineering have enabled Mashgin and FreedomPay to devise a way to eradicate time wasted in line and by slow payment systems,” said Jack Hogan, Vice President of Partnerships at Mashgin. “The net result is utterly transformational for both the merchant and the consumer; a ‘paytech’ partnership driving revenue, consumer satisfaction and enhanced loyalty across millions of transactions in North America.”

The PayTech Awards presented by Fintech Futures showcases the most talented companies and individuals in the payments and tech industry around the globe. The Best PayTech Partnership award recognizes a successful collaboration between two or more organizations in the payments industry that has achieved measurable success based on innovation, impact, and scalability.

“We are proud to be recognized by the PayTech Awards for the Best Partnership award in collaboration with Mashgin,” said Nate Ware, SVP of Sales & Digital Development at FreedomPay. “FreedomPay and our rapidly growing partner network is bringing a Next Level experience to consumers across convenience stores, corporate and hospital cafeterias, airports, hotel lobbies, sports stadiums and arenas.”

About FreedomPay
FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

To join our partner program or to learn more, visit www.freedompay.com/partners.

Media Contact:
Gug Kyriacou
FWD for FreedomPay
+44 (0)20 7623 2368
Gug.Kyriacou@FWDconsulting.co.uk

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin’s Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is 4X faster than cashiers and traditional points-of-sale. There’s no need to look for and scan bar codes: customers simply place their items on Mashgin’s tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds.

Mashgin is the most vetted fully frictionless solution with deployments spanning convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, stadiums, hospitals, and airports. Mashgin has processed over 15M transactions and has deployments in nearly 400 locations that span major convenience store chains, Fortune 500 companies and 20+ iconic sports stadiums including the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Madison Square Garden. Learn more at https://www.mashgin.com/.

Media Contacts:
Angela Bermudo                                                                                           
Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin                                                  
PHONE    951-375-7181                                                                               
mashgin@wearemgp.com                   


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
