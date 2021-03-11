Log in
Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP : Adds Trio of Attorneys, Further Expanding Its Real Estate Practice

03/11/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Freeman Freeman & Smiley, a nationally recognized, full-service law firm, adds to its real estate bench with the addition of partner Thomas R. Sestanovich, of counsel Alan M. Bergman, and associate Christine Ciarlo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005827/en/

Group Picture - Left to Right: Alan M. Bergman, Thomas R. Sestanovich and Christine Ciarlo (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Sestanovich brings to FFS over 30 years of commercial real estate experience, focusing his practice on sales, acquisitions, securitized financings, and negotiating and documenting leases for office, retail and industrial properties throughout the country. He also serves as outside general counsel to some of California’s largest privately held developers and has a winning track record resolving various environmental matters for his clients.

Mr. Bergman’s practice focuses on commercial, industrial and major multi-residential properties. He brings years of leadership experience to FFS, having formerly served as president of a construction company, name partner in a former firm and general counsel to a savings and loan and international real estate development and management company.

Ms. Ciarlo’s practice encompasses all phases of sophisticated real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, land development, asset management and business expansion. She has led the preparation and negotiation of construction agreements for commercial, multi-family and high-end residential properties.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tom, Alan and Christine to the Firm,” says Steven Ziven, Managing Partner of FFS. “The addition of this group of attorneys will further add to the strength of our real estate practice and greatly benefit FFS’ real estate and environmental clients.”

Positive prior working relationships with FFS attorneys was a critical factor in deciding to join FFS, says Sestanovich. “I have personally known and worked with some of FFS’ attorneys for many years and working with a seller-team from FFS on a recent commercial real estate transaction made our decision easy. They were professional, responsive and a pleasure to work with, and that certainly helped seal this deal.”

With offices in Century City and Irvine, Freeman Freeman & Smiley has offered trusted advice and personal service to the Southern California communities and beyond for more than 40 years. The Firm’s clients range from Fortune 500 companies to start-up businesses to individuals, and its skilled attorneys bring extensive legal expertise to all matters. For nine consecutive years, the firm has been ranked Tier 1 among the “Best Law Firms” by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ