Freeport Financial Promotes Five Members of its Middle Market Debt Team

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
Freeport Financial Partners, LLC (“Freeport”), a U.S. lower middle market direct lending manager, today announced the promotions of five team members.

Joe Gambino and Nate Raulin were promoted to Managing Director. Doug Golan, Dan Krippinger and Leon Revich were promoted to Director.

“Each of these promotions recognizes years of hard work and a commitment to building Freeport and its culture. The success we’ve enjoyed would not have been possible without this group’s contributions and we look forward to the leadership they’ll provide as we continue to grow the business,” said Matt Gerdes, Managing Director at Freeport.

About Freeport Financial

Freeport has the industry expertise, product knowledge and flexibility to serve the financing needs of private equity investors and the management teams with whom they invest. Freeport’s principals have invested together since 2005 and have provided $8.6 billion in loan commitments to more than 400 companies. Freeport became part of Moelis Asset Management LP in 2012 and is committed to providing highly competitive financing solutions to lower middle-market companies.


© Business Wire 2022
