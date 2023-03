March 8 (Reuters) - FREEPORT LNG :

* RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVALS TO RESTART LAST OF THREE TRAIN LIQUEFACTION FACILITIES

* CHANGES IN FEED GAS FLOWS AND PRODUCTION RATES ANTICIPATED, GIVEN DURATION OF PLANT'S OUTAGE

* CONSERVATIVE RAMP-UP PROFILE TO ESTABLISH FULL THREE-TRAIN PRODUCTION ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS Related: US regulator okays Freeport LNG completion of Phase 1 restart (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Benagluru)