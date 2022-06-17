Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Freeport LNG declares force majeure on LNG exports until September- Bloomberg

06/17/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
June 17 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG has declared a force majeure on liquefied natural gas exports from its Gulf Coast export facility until September, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Freeport LNG on Tuesday said damage from last week's fire at its Texas plant would keep it fully offline until September with only partial operation through year end.

A Freeport spokesperson declined comment when asked about the force majeure.

The revision in the restart estimate, from an earlier three weeks, has raised the risk of gas shortages in Europe and also contributed to declines in U.S. natural gas futures this week since it would translate into more domestic stockpiles.

The plant, which provides around 20% of U.S. LNG processing, announced the shutdown on June 8. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)


