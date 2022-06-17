Freeport LNG declares force majeure on LNG exports until September- Bloomberg

June 17 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG has declared a force
majeure on liquefied natural gas exports from its Gulf Coast
export facility until September, Bloomberg News reported on
Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Freeport LNG on Tuesday said damage from last week's fire at
its Texas plant would keep it fully offline until September with
only partial operation through year end.
A Freeport spokesperson declined comment when asked about
the force majeure.
The revision in the restart estimate, from an earlier three
weeks, has raised the risk of gas shortages in Europe and also
contributed to declines in U.S. natural gas futures this week
since it would translate into more domestic stockpiles.
The plant, which provides around 20% of U.S. LNG
processing, announced the shutdown on June 8.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)