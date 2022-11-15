Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Freeport LNG provides no timeline on Texas export plant restart

11/15/2022 | 05:19pm EST
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG on Tuesday published the results of a third-party root cause failure analysis (RCFA) report but did not provide a timeline for the restart of the second-largest U.S. LNG export plant shut on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion.

Freeport is implementing each of the recommendations proposed by the investigation company and said it has adopted procedural changes to avoid operating scenarios that could allow blocked-in LNG in piping segments. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS