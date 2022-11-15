Freeport LNG provides no timeline on Texas export plant restart

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG on Tuesday published the
results of a third-party root cause failure analysis (RCFA)
report but did not provide a timeline for the restart of the
second-largest U.S. LNG export plant shut on June 8 due to a
pipeline explosion.
Freeport is implementing each of the recommendations
proposed by the investigation company and said it has adopted
procedural changes to avoid operating scenarios that could allow
blocked-in LNG in piping segments.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)