Freeport LNG to miss restart target for fire-damaged Texas export plant

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The owner of the second-largest U.S.
liquefied natural gas (LNG)export plant has not yet provided
regulators with a final repair plan, according to a person
familiar with the matter, likely pushing any restart into the
first quarter of next year.
The outage since a fiery explosion in June has underscored
the global demand for new gas supplies and required major LNG
traders and customers of the roughly 16 million tonne per year
processing facility to buy replacement cargoes at huge markups.
Freeport LNG had pledged in August to restart gas-processing
by early to mid-November, and to be above 85% of full capacity
by month's end. It had aimed to reach 100% of capacity by March,
2023.
The company's November target "is not credible, nor is a
December restart," said Rapidan Energy Group consultant Alex
Munton in a note. He puts a resumption of gas processing in the
first quarter of next year "with longer delays possible."
U.S. gas prices pared gains on rumors Freeport's
restart would be delayed. After rising over 8% earlier on Monday
on cold forecasts, futures were up less than 1% following the
Freeport news.
The U.S. regulator overseeing repairs on Monday had not
received Freeport LNG's full repair plan, sources familiar with
the company's filing said. Pipeline Hazardous Materials and
Safety Administration (PHMSA) had said last month it will not
authorize a partial restart until all proposed changes are
received and accepted.
Rapidan's Munton said in an interview that PHMSA's review of
the repair work, called Remedial Work Plan (RWP), will take at
least a month and could take longer because of the approaching
U.S. holidays.
The close-held company declined to comment on when it
expects to submit the required work plan to PHMSA or when it
could restart processing operations.
"We are continuing our work of processing toward the safe
restart of our facility, which includes obtaining the necessary
approvals," said Freeport LNG spokesperson Heather Browne.
PHMSA's past review of a Cheniere Energy Inc
storage-tank repair suggests it could take weeks to review
Freeport LNG's plan, and could require additional information,
Rapidan's Munton said.
Cheniere, the largest U.S. LNG exporter, had submitted its
tank-repair plan to PHMSA in September 2018 and a request for
final determination a few weeks later. The plan was returned as
insufficient and the rejection upheld in February 2019.
The PHMSA administrator who had rejected Cheniere's
repair plan will have final say over Freeport LNG's RWP, Munton
said.
The uncertainty and missed dates have swung natural gas
markets wildly. Commodities regulators could investigate the
market swings from unsubstantiated Twitter posts on the plant
restart last week, analysts at energy consultants Gelber &
Associates wrote on Monday.
The restart reports "exaggerated volatility in prices and
turned a bullish move in prices (on Nov. 11) into a hefty
sell-off," in gas futures, according to the consultants, who
said a Twitter post "appeared to be purposefully planned to
instigate a sell-off in gas futures prices."
There were LNG tankers waiting outside of Freeport, Texas,
to pick up LNG, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data.
Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant,
while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in
late November.
One vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting off the
coast of Freeport, moved to anchorage outside Corpus Christi,
Texas, where Cheniere has a large LNG export plant, according to
Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Lisa Shumaker)