Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

10/19/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, as its Chairman of the Board. He will serve in this capacity for two years.

Higgins replaces Ivan Arriagada, Group CEO, Antofagasta PLC, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years.

In his new role as ICA Chairman, Higgins will help guide the copper industry at an important time. "I have long appreciated the work ICA has undertaken as the leading voice for the copper industry. This is a momentous time for the industry not only because of the essential role copper will play in building back the global economy, but the role copper can play in helping meet global climate emissions targets," stated Higgins. "I am honored to begin my tenure as ICA's Chairman. I look forward to working with my copper industry colleagues and the ICA executive team to deliver value for the industry in high-impact, end-use markets."

ICA's President, Tony Lea, noted, "Steve has always been a strong advocate for the ICA, and I know his passion for the industry will benefit our members and staff. I extend my gratitude to Ivan Arriagada for his guidance and dedication over the last two years. ICA has made tremendous strides on behalf of the copper industry during his tenure."

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association (ICA) brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and make a positive contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA has offices in three primary regions: Asia, Europe and North America. ICA and its Copper Alliance® partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.copperalliance.org.

Media contact:

Nicole Witoslawski, +1 646 350 9968
nicole.witoslawski@copperalliance.org 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeport-mcmorans-steve-higgins-elected-as-chairman-of-the-board-of-the-international-copper-association-301154841.html

SOURCE International Copper Association

© PRNewswire 2020

