Freestar Ranked Number 31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, today announced it ranked No. 31 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.



In addition to placing in the top 40, Freestar landed the No. 1 spot in the digital content/media sector. This award comes on the heels of the company’s recent acknowledgement as one of the fastest growing companies in the Arizona Corporate Excellence awards earlier in the month. The company has no plans of slowing down having hired 28 new employees in 2020 and posting its best quarter in company history in Q3.

“We are thrilled to be in such incredible company near the top of the list and especially proud to have achieved such growth as one of the few boot-strapped companies in the Fast 500. We attribute our continued success to our passionate team of industry experts, our cutting-edge technology and our ‘Publisher First’ mentality to ensure the success of our clients above all else”, said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar. ”We are fortunate to head into 2021 with a great deal of momentum and look forward to launching a wide-range of new products and analytics tools in the coming months to further optimize our partners’ revenue and simplify their lives.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 50% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

