Freezing weather smothers Lake Erie eatery in icicles

"It actually protected the restaurant by dropping so low in temperature, because it is acting as a barrier and protecting the restaurant foundation," Hoak said, adding positively that so far it seemed nothing was broken, apart from the parking lot, which "got beat up pretty bad."

But Hoaks admitted he was nervous about possible damage to the restaurant, which he wouldn't able to assess until the heavy layers of ice melt.

The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has been one of the hardest-hit places in the U.S., with nearly 50 inches (127 cm) of snow falling on Buffalo airport as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.