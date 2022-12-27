Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Freezing weather smothers Lake Erie eatery in icicles

12/27/2022 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Restaurant owner Kevin Hoak told Reuters the storm started forming the icicles on Friday, with the temperature dropping from 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 Celsius) to about 12 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 Celsius).

"It actually protected the restaurant by dropping so low in temperature, because it is acting as a barrier and protecting the restaurant foundation," Hoak said, adding positively that so far it seemed nothing was broken, apart from the parking lot, which "got beat up pretty bad."

But Hoaks admitted he was nervous about possible damage to the restaurant, which he wouldn't able to assess until the heavy layers of ice melt.

The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has been one of the hardest-hit places in the U.S., with nearly 50 inches (127 cm) of snow falling on Buffalo airport as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:22aThai finmin: plans budget deficit of 593 bln baht in fiscal year…
RE
03:07aBangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official
RE
03:05aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
03:05aRussian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
RE
03:04aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
02:52aTaiwan reappoints Yang Chin-long as central bank governor
RE
02:49aChina will publish COVID data once a month when disease comes under Category B management
RE
02:37aChina to eventually publish data on covid cases once a month whe…
RE
02:36aChina stocks jump on easing COVID curbs
RE
02:34aNew Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
2German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
3Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
4Dollar slips as risk appetite rises; Australia, NZ dollars surge
5Enel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

HOT NEWS