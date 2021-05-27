Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freight Trans Manager Announces New Board Member

05/27/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asuccini LLC, the leading international logistics transportation management software company, is pleased to announce the election of Jim Vrtis to its Board of Directors. Jim will join as the Vice Chairman.

Vrtis has more than 20 years of industry experience working in transportation and logistics. He brings extensive knowledge of the industry, and over 25 years of software product development experience. Jim served as the Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Internet Truckstop Group LLC. Prior to that, Vrtis was a founder of Real Time Freight Services, Inc., with its roots originating from the Northwestern University Incubator in Evanston, Illinois, and served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With the addition of Jim to our Board, we are committed to providing our customers with an innovative customized transportation management system built in the Salesforce cloud and tailored to the way our customers run their business," said Ashkan Shamili, Founder & CEO.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice Chairman for this progressive, innovation focused organization. I am anxious to serve alongside a group of professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience working throughout the industry," said Vrtis.

Asuccini LLC

Freight Trans Manager's (FTM) mission is to deliver a customized transportation management system software.  FTM offers a tailored Transportation Management System (TMS) software solution built in the Salesforce cloud. The unique FTM software is customer centered and service minded, providing a user configured solution to meet their unique demands. FTM fills a gap in the transportation and logistics industry by delivering fast, easily customized software that is reliable, secure, user friendly and affordable. FTM was founded in 2016 with its headquarters in Irvine California. FTM is proud to be operating on 5 continents.

For more information visit https://ftm.cloud

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-trans-manager-announces-new-board-member-301300777.html

SOURCE Asuccini LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:43aANAPLAN  : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:43aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Annual Report of Year 2019
PU
07:43aTITAN MACHINERY  : Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
07:43aFROST & SULLIVAN  : analysts' coverage of Solaer Renewable Energies
PR
07:42aTITAN MACHINERY INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:41aANAPLAN, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:41aInvestment In Robotics Research – Global Report 2021 by IFR
BU
07:41aPOLAND : Ministry of finance confirms its intentions in terms of taxation
PU
07:41aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 102 / 2021
PU
07:41aMODERNA  : Highlights Advances in Platform Science and Innovative Vaccine Research at Fourth Annual Science Day
BU
Latest news "Companies"