Freight Trans Manager Announces New Board Member

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asuccini LLC, the leading international logistics transportation management software company, is pleased to announce the election of Jim Vrtis to its Board of Directors. Jim will join as the Vice Chairman.

Vrtis has more than 20 years of industry experience working in transportation and logistics. He brings extensive knowledge of the industry, and over 25 years of software product development experience. Jim served as the Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Internet Truckstop Group LLC. Prior to that, Vrtis was a founder of Real Time Freight Services, Inc., with its roots originating from the Northwestern University Incubator in Evanston, Illinois, and served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With the addition of Jim to our Board, we are committed to providing our customers with an innovative customized transportation management system built in the Salesforce cloud and tailored to the way our customers run their business," said Ashkan Shamili, Founder & CEO.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice Chairman for this progressive, innovation focused organization. I am anxious to serve alongside a group of professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience working throughout the industry," said Vrtis.

Freight Trans Manager's (FTM) mission is to deliver a customized transportation management system software. FTM offers a tailored Transportation Management System (TMS) software solution built in the Salesforce cloud. The unique FTM software is customer centered and service minded, providing a user configured solution to meet their unique demands. FTM fills a gap in the transportation and logistics industry by delivering fast, easily customized software that is reliable, secure, user friendly and affordable. FTM was founded in 2016 with its headquarters in Irvine California. FTM is proud to be operating on 5 continents.

For more information visit https://ftm.cloud

