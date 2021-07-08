FreightPOP : Fuels Growth After Announcing New Funding Round led by Mercato's Prelude Fund Partners, Board Member and Key Leadership Appointments

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightPOP, the leader in one-click, cloud logistics and transportation management software, today announced further investment and the appointment of a new board member and key engineering leadership to support acceleration of its growth.

Prelude, Mercato Partners' venture fund, led the round, with existing investors also participating. The new investment will continue the aggressive build-out of the company's market-leading product roadmap. It will also enable scaling customer engagement and support functions.

Davis Warnock, managing director at Prelude, will join the FreightPOP board of directors.

"Davis' experience as both investor and entrepreneur adds strategic insight to our board that we believe will be key to our continued growth," said Kurt Johnson, FreightPOP CEO. "Shipping and logistics expertise and technology are the backbone of the global economy, and our platform powerfully streamlines and speeds all aspects of today's global transportation management system. We are very pleased to have Davis and his team lead this round, and appreciate the value-added support of our new and existing investors."

Additionally, FreightPOP has announced the addition of Vice President, Engineering Shane Page. Mr. Page has held senior engineering roles at several distinguished companies, including HP, Epsilon and Dealer Socket.

"I'm delighted to join the team at FreightPOP that is transforming freight and logistics management at an incredibly important moment, helping companies reduce costs, streamline operations and improve performance," said Mr. Page. "I look forward to supporting a host of new advancements that will significantly empower our customers."

About FreightPOP

Built on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP is a cloud-based software that makes logistics simple. Manufacturers, distributors, Ecommerce, and 3PLs can use one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, and air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into our customers' current tech stack and is highly configurable to existing workflows and processes. With connections to 300+ carriers, ERP, WMS, and rate marketplaces, getting the best rates and optimizing shipping processes is easy. To find out more,visit freightpop.com .

About Prelude

Prelude is the venture fund of Mercato Partners, a multi-practice investment firm. Prelude specializes in providing capital and guidance to companies in their early stage. Finding entrepreneurs in underserved markets disrupting the status quo with innovative technologies, Prelude infuses capital and promotes disciplined execution to accelerate growth. At Prelude, early identification and appropriate support of true innovation generates the best-risk adjusted returns for early-stage companies. For more information, please visit www.prelude.mercatopartners.com.

