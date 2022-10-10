French Energy Minister: fuel requisitions are on the table
10/10/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday the possibility of fuel requisitions could be discussed during a meeting scheduled later in the evening with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to deal with the shortage at the country's petrol pumps due to refinery strikes.
"(Requisitions) will be a topic we might discuss during tonight's meeting," she told franceinfo.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)