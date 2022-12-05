French Finance Minister: inflation peak not over yet but should go down next year

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The inflation peak in France is
not over yet and could still last for several more months,
although inflation should go down in 2023, said French Finance
Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday.
"The inflationary peak which has been going on for several
weeks now will last for another few months," Le Maire told
France Inter radio.
Bank of France head and European Central Bank member
Francois Villeroy de Galhau also said over the weekend that he
expected inflation will peak in the first half of next year and
then start easing off.
