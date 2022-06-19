French Finance Minister: parliament result is "democratic shock," but we can govern

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire said he felt confident President Emmanuel Macron will be
able to govern the country even though his camp lost its
absolute majority.
"I am not worried", Le Maire told broadcaster France 2 when
asked about the government's options for staying in power, but
added that should all other camps decide not to cooperate "this
would block our capacity to reform and protect the French."
Le Maire, who has been the euro-zone's second-biggest
economy's finance minister for five years, admitted many French
voters felt "results aren't coming fast enough", in particular
with regards to purchasing power, the number 1 voter concern
according to polls.
The war in Ukraine has curbed food and energy supplies and
sent inflation soaring despite caps on fuel and power prices put
in place by the government.
Asked on potential new alliances in order to secure power,
le Maire said that the four top priorities which would determine
to who Macron would now reach out were "labour, security, Europe
and climate."
Having run for a seat in the National Assembly himself in
the past, Le Maire this time chose not to stand to re-election
in the rural Eure region where the far-right Rassemblement
National on Sunday scored wins.
