French Finance Minister: parliament result is "democratic shock" but we can still govern

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire told France 2 television that Sunday's projected election
result marked a "democratic shock", but added nevertheless that
fears the country could become ungovernable were unfounded.
Le Maire noted that President Emmanuel Macron's camp would
still have the biggest numbers in parliament, and added it was
vital to reach out to other political rivals who shared Macron's
ideas.
"What worries me would be quite simply blocking up the
country which would, in reality, block our ability to reform and
to protect French people, especially in terms of spending
power," added Le Maire.
