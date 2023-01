PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Inflation should recede from the middle of 2023 onwards, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed to Europe 1 radio on Tuesday.

Data published earlier this month showed that inflation in France fell to 6.7% in December from 7.1% in November, in the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)