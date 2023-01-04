French Finance Minister: working on legislation to strengthen 'green' economy

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno
Le Maire said on Wednesday he was working on legislation to
strengthen the country's so-called 'green' economy in areas such
as hydrogen fuel and renewable energy technologies.
France and Germany are hoping Europe will push efforts to
develop an ambitious green industrial policy as part of its
response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), to give
Europe a competitive edge against the United States.
