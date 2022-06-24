Log in
French Foreign Minister: U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling is major setback for human rights

06/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
Global food crisis conference in Berlin

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion marked a major setback in terms of human rights.

"Consternation: the overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court on the right to abortion marks a major setback for fundamental rights. France willl continue to be ready to defend them," wrote Colonna on her Twitter account.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
