French Foreign Minister: U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling is major setback for human rights

"Consternation: the overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court on the right to abortion marks a major setback for fundamental rights. France willl continue to be ready to defend them," wrote Colonna on her Twitter account.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

