French Health Minister: COVID-19 vaccines should work against new strain of virus

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier
Veran told Europe 1 radio on Monday that current COVID-19
vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently
found in the United Kingdom.
"In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine
should not be effective," Veran said.
Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in
England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying
Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more
transmissible than the original.
Johnson and his scientific advisors nevertheless said they
believe vaccines will still be effective, and added that the new
strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the
illness caused.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)